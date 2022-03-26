Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.31. 10,152,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,213,052. The company has a market cap of $329.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

