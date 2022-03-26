Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,294 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $249.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.35. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $149.90 and a 12 month high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

