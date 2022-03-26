Signaturefd LLC Buys 3,111 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 247.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 847,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,600,000 after purchasing an additional 565,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 705,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,605,000 after purchasing an additional 473,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,451,000 after purchasing an additional 390,815 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.87. 1,435,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $234.92 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

