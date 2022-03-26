Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.95. 6,364,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,206,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.70. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

