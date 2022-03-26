Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 21.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

LIN stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.74. 1,803,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,986. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

