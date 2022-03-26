Signaturefd LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,315,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,584,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,151,000 after purchasing an additional 73,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.18. 1,196,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,803. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

