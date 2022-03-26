Signaturefd LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,849 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

