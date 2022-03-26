Signaturefd LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $54,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.14. 1,321,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.
Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
