Signaturefd LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,888,020. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

