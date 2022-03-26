Signaturefd LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

CHT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. 66,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,842. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

