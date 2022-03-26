Signaturefd LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 32.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 356.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.63. 2,236,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,843. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

