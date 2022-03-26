Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,828 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,811 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

AMAT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.06. 6,074,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,440,615. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

