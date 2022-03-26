Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $54.97. 18,090,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,193,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

