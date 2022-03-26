Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,394,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,656,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $360.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.