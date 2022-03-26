Signaturefd LLC Purchases 547 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,495 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 155,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.05.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.89. The stock had a trading volume of 981,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.42 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.82.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

