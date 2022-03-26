Signaturefd LLC Purchases 851 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.69.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.09 and its 200 day moving average is $148.27. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.08 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

