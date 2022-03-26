Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in General Mills by 35.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $108,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $67.39. 4,047,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,553. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

