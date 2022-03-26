Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

CSX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,587,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,216,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

