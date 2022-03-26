Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,729,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,349,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $199.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.