Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.69. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.07 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.29.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

