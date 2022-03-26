Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,243 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,239,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,935,896. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

