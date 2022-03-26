Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Down 79.8% in March

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the February 28th total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SGAPY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.44. 31,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,441. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. Singapore Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

