Skycoin Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $129,095.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.44 or 0.07028441 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,298.15 or 1.00097252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00042858 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

