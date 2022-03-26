Snetwork (SNET) Hits Market Cap of $860,056.40

Snetwork (SNET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Snetwork has a market cap of $860,056.40 and approximately $18,781.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Snetwork has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Snetwork Coin Profile

SNET is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,815,373 coins. The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html . Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

