Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Update

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, an increase of 453.6% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $202,841,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of LITM stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.51. Snow Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a renewable energy powered electric mine which can deliver zero carbon battery grade lithium. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is based in WINNIPEG, MB.

