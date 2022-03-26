Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.29. The stock had a trading volume of 779,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,492. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

