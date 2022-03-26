Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sopra Steria Group stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a 1-year low of $200.00 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.72.

Separately, Societe Generale raised their price target on Sopra Steria Group from €224.00 ($246.15) to €228.00 ($250.55) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

