Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sopra Steria Group stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a 1-year low of $200.00 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.72.

Separately, Societe Generale raised their price target on Sopra Steria Group from €224.00 ($246.15) to €228.00 ($250.55) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.