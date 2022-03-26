Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.67

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.66 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.66 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,978,810 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.67.
About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)
