Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,436 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,523,000 after purchasing an additional 773,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $99,698,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 705,704 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,845.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after purchasing an additional 646,900 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

