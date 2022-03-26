Spartan Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $931,336.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $14.63 million and approximately $931,336.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.29 or 0.07031033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,248.66 or 0.99995236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 103,723,365 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

