Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after acquiring an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $138,407,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $555.71. 1,975,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,082. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $344.10 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

