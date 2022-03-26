Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (SPT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $15,020.33 and $2,310.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.47 or 0.00280364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013274 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

