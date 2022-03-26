SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Short Interest Update

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTK opened at $9.75 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 915,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 759,452 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 107,931 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 546.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 466,974 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 114.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 348,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 186,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

