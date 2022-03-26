Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

