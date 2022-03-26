SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPYR stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. SPYR has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

