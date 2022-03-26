SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267,772 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.14% of SS&C Technologies worth $29,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $108,251,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 177.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,604,000 after acquiring an additional 632,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after acquiring an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 502,906 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.03. 971,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,910. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.