Stakenet (XSN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,582.00

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $1,582.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004931 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001199 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001522 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00031701 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00117933 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 129,075,752 coins and its circulating supply is 125,536,708 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

