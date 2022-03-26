Standard Tokenization Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.75 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $134.58 million and $4.75 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00035298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00112416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.