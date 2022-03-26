Starlink Market Capitalization Tops $167.20 Million (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Starlink has a total market cap of $167.20 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starlink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starlink has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starlink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00047050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.87 or 0.07022971 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,348.60 or 0.99959022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Starlink Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.