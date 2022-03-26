STASIS EURO Achieves Market Capitalization of $136.20 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $136.20 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00035709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00112945 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.