STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of STERIS worth $27,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7,191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,581,000 after buying an additional 432,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 54.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,594,000 after buying an additional 311,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,602,000 after buying an additional 137,119 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after buying an additional 134,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Shares of STE opened at $238.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

