stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Tops $3,479.19 on Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.44 or 0.07028441 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,298.15 or 1.00097252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00042858 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00028958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars.

