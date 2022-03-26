Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $432.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.90.
FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.18. 377,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,393. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $304.07 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.19.
In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 32.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 783.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
