Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $432.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.90.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.18. 377,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,393. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $304.07 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.19.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 32.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 783.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

