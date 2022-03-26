Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 63.5% in March

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAUHY. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,770.50.

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.22. Straumann has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $114.15.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

