StrongHands Trading 45.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $79,952.02 and $2.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 45.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 142% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,645,101,789 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.