Strs Ohio Acquires 3,496 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Douglas Emmett worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE DEI opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

