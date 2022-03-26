Strs Ohio Acquires 55,200 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,499,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,960,000 after acquiring an additional 434,729 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 103,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEO. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

