Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.34% of First Merchants worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 1,024.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 117,197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth $201,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 10.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 63,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $42.88 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

