Strs Ohio Buys 200,670 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 397.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Vertiv worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 482,962 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

NYSE VRT opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

