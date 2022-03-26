Strs Ohio Buys 40,065 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,065 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of EQT worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in EQT by 1,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT opened at $34.33 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

